Man gets stuck in drainpipe while looking for Jeep

UNION, Mo. – Union Police freed a man who was stuck in a drainpipe Sunday night.
Police found the St. Clair, Missouri man, 36, in the area of Sarah Lane Sunday at approximately 9:00 p.m.
Union fire and Union Ambulance assisted in the removal of the man. He told police he “crawled up in the pipe looking for his jeep. The male was impaired on drugs.”
Officials were able to remove the man from the pipe without any injuries, but he was taken to the hospital “due to his impairment.” He was then taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility.