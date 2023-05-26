ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County nearly three years ago was sentenced to two life terms in prison.

A judge sentenced Darius Ware, 30, on Friday to two life terms plus 10 years in the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend Lawren Mitchell.

Investigators say Ware shot Mitchell in the neck and killed her during an argument in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road.

Surveillance video shown during Ware’s trial confirmed he was at the scene and arguing with the victim on May 24, 2020, the morning Mitchell was killed.

“This is yet another tragic case that shows how all these guns in our community cost such an enormous waste of human life,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Arguments do no need to escalate into a murder that ends one innocent life and puts the guilty murderer in prison for the rest of his life.”

A jury convicted Ware on March 29. He was sentenced to life in prison on second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. He was also sentenced 10 years for unlawful use of a firearm.