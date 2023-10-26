MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a fatal shooting in Maplewood.

According to Corporal Dustin Hoskins, a spokesman for the Maplewood Police Department, the shooting took place just after 5:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Yale Avenue. Officers arrived and found a male victim in an apartment building courtyard suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital but later died. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Maplewood Police Department at 314-645-3000 or the Major Case Squad.