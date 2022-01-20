Man held on $100,000 cash-only bond for murder of Bridgeton 19-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is in custody in relation to a 19-year-old being shot and killed Monday.

The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murdering Armaun Jackson of Bridgeton in the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane in the Norwood Court Apartment complex. The suspect’s charges are first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $100,000 cash only, no 10 percent bond.

Jackson was shot and killed inside of a parked vehicle in north St. Louis County Monday at about 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found he had been shot multiple times at close range. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents said during the investigation, “two witnesses positively identified the suspect.” They said the suspect was the only person present besides Jackson when the shots were fired.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody “a couple hours after the incident.”

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.