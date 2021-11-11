Man hit and killed by SUV on West Florissant, SUV fled the scene

ST. LOUIS – A man walking across West Florissant Avenue was hit and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening. The SUV then left the scene.

The fatal accident happened in the 11800 block of West Florissant Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV left the scene and continued northbound on West Florissant Avenue, turning northbound on New Halls Ferry Road.