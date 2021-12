JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A De Soto man was hit and killed while standing outside of his car Monday night.

An 18-year-old woman was driving northbound on Route TT just south of I-55. Andrew Katz, 38, had stopped his car in the northbound lane of Route TT, and he was standing in the northbound lane next to his car. The woman struck Katz and the rear of his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

