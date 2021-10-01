Man hit in back, two others injured in Mark Twain neighborhood shooting

ST. LOUIS – Three people were injured in a shooting early Friday morning in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

One man was shot in the back just after 1:30 a.m. on Union Boulevard at Bircher Boulevard near I-70. He was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived at the scene. The other two victims arrived at an area hospital by private conveyance. Both of those victims were conscious and breathing.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

UPDATE: Total of 3 people shot.



10/1/2021 1:39:00AM

4500 Union Assault 1st

Male victim shot in the back. Conscious and breathing. Two more victims arrived to an area hospital by private conveyance. Both conscious and breathing. — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 1, 2021

