Man hit in back, two others injured in Mark Twain neighborhood shooting

ST. LOUIS – Three people were injured in a shooting early Friday morning in the Mark Twain neighborhood.
One man was shot in the back just after 1:30 a.m. on Union Boulevard at Bircher Boulevard near I-70. He was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived at the scene. The other two victims arrived at an area hospital by private conveyance. Both of those victims were conscious and breathing.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
