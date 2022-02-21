Video shows moments before deadly hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man late Sunday night in north St. Louis.

The man was walking near Goodfellow Boulevard and Sherry Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when a car struck him and fled the scene.

Exclusive surveillance footage obtained by FOX 2 shows the man walking down the street and then a car speeding by moments later. Although the video doesn’t show the crash, emergency sirens can be heard as crews respond to the crash site.

A north St. Louis woman, identified only as Valerie, said she volunteers her time each morning to pick up trash along Goodfellow to beautify the city. She said the hit-and-run is heartbreaking and would like to see the person responsible come forward.

“It’s a tragedy in my neighborhood,” she said. “Unfortunate that this person got killed. This is a very hazardous street. I walk down here all the time, and the cars speed through here. It’s a shame that we can’t walk down our street and get hit by a speeding vehicle, and the person won’t stop to see if you’re okay.”

St. Louis City Police are encouraging anyone with information about the crash to contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.