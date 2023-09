ST. LOUIS — A man shot and killed early Monday morning has been identified. Police found Rodney Combs Jr., 32, at around 3 a.m. in the grass near a home in the 5900 block of Goodfellow. He had a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting. Call them if you have any information at 314-444-5371. Call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.