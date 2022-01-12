Man in an SUV shot in the leg in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Someone shot a man in the leg early Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

The man was in an SUV on Halls Ferry Road at Newby Street just before 2 a.m. The window was shot out and the SUV has several bullet holes.

It is unknown at this time why the man was shot at. It is also unknown if anyone is in custody in connection to this shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.