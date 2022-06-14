ST. LOUIS – One man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Amelia Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Police say the victim collapsed after he made way to the 5700 block of Woodland Avenue. He is being treated for critical injuries.

Some neighbors tell FOX2 they heard up to seven gunshots in the area and believe the victim was knocking on doors and asking for help.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.