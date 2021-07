ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Friday morning in the Baden neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. on North Broadway at Doddridge Street.

Police said the victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

There has been no word of any arrests at this time.

7/16/2021 12:53:00AM

