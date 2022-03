ST. LOUIS – A man is in custody this morning after leading police on a chase overnight.

The pursuit started around 12:30 a.m. in Cahokia Heights.

Officers followed the car along I-64 across the Poplar Street Bridge into Missouri. During the chase they used stop sticks to puncture the tires. The driver finally stopped along I-64 at 9th and Tucker where he was taken into custody.

So far, it is unclear why police were chasing the car.