Man in custody after police chase ends in Berkeley, Missouri

ST. LOUIS – One man is in custody Monday morning after an early morning police chase.
Officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. on Chambers Road in north St. Louis County. When they arrived at the scene, they couldn’t find a victim. They then spotted an SUV in the area and the driver fled.
The driver stopped his car on Eaton Drive in Berkeley where he got out and attempted to flee on foot. Officers caught him.
It is unknown if this man is connected to the shooting call.
