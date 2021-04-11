Man in custody after St. Louis Police respond to cutting incident in south city

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is in custody after police responded to an attack between roommates in south city.

Just after 2:45 p.m., St. Louis police officers were called to a residence in the 3400 block of Ohio Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood for a reported “cutting” incident.

Addition officers were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. and a brief standoff occurred as police attempted to get a hold of a man at the residence.

The man was taken into custody before 6 p.m. Police said the man was compliant.

Police learned a woman had been cut but she was treated at the scene.

Both the victim and suspect are in their 40s, police said.