ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been taken into custody after confessing to a multi-county crime spree in a stolen U-Haul truck. He has been identified as Donald Eugine Montigny, Jr.

On Sunday, July 10, St. Charles County police were called to a Centerfields Convenience store on Highway T in the Foristell area just after 3:30 a.m. for an alarm call. Someone had cut a lock on the store’s steel security door and then broke the glass to the main entry door around 3:22 a.m. They then stole $2,527 worth of Missouri scratch-off tickets and two cartons of cigarettes.

On July 11, the owner of the store was able to provide video surveillance showing a U-Haul pull onto the lot and park directly in front of the businesses’ main entrance. A second camera mounted inside of the business shows what appears to be a man breaking the glass out of the main entrance door and walking behind the front counter, taking the scratch-off tickets and cigarettes.

A short time later, exterior video surveillance shows the U-Haul exit the parking lot and travel southbound on Hwy T.

Later Monday, police responded to a Fast Trip in Washington, Alta Convenience in Villa Ridge, B&H Market in Pacific, and Wayside South in Catawissa, because stolen scratch-off tickets from the Foristell store were cashed out at the locations.

On Tuesday, July 12, video surveillance from the Fast Trip store showed a male and female occupying a U-Haul. Each store said that only the male subject wearing white Puma tennis shoes, dark denim jeans, a black Under Armour hoodie, and a black “gator” face covering entered to cash out the winning scratch-off tickets.

At approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, police received a tip that the U-Haul involved was spotted at a Super 8 motel on Eckelkamp Ct. in Washington. With help from the from Washington Police Department, it was discovered that the Ford Econoline U-Haul bearing Arizona plate AG 26546 was reported as Stolen through Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on July 11. Police learned that the occupants of the U-Haul checked into the motel Monday evening.

When the police knocked on the room door, a male subject who later identified himself as Donald Eugine Montigny Jr. answered the door and was ordered out of the room . A sweep of the room revealed Donald’s girlfriend Ariel Lister. Montigny agreed to speak with the police. He confessed to stealing the U-Haul from Jefferson County then driving to Centerfield’s Convenience, breaking in and stealing lottery scratch-off tickets and cigarettes, then driving to multiple locations across both Franklin and Jefferson Counties, wherein he cashed out winning scratch-off tickets. When searching for shoes before taking Montigny to the St. Charles County Department of Corrections, police located a pair of white Puma tennis shoes on the hotel room floor.

Police say Montigny has an extensive Criminal History including an arrest in the state of California.