Man in custody after stealing Pacific police cruiser, leading authorities on a chase

PACIFIC, Mo. – A man was taken into police custody twice Wednesday afternoon.

Pacific Police Department Captain Don Locke said authorities responded to a crash around 4 p.m. Wednesday and took one man into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Authorities put the suspect into the police cruiser. He somehow made his way into the driver’s seat and took off in the police cruiser down Interstate 44 near Leasburg.

Police chased the suspect for several miles and used spike stripes to stop him just west of the Bourbon exit on I-44.

Witnesses said there were more than a dozen police officers on the scene.

Pacific police are still investigating the incident and how the suspect was able to flee in the cruiser.