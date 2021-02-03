Man in custody after woman is attacked, sexually assaulted in Forest Park

MIDTOWN- A man is in custody after a woman walking in Forest Park was attacked and sexually assaulted. A local doctor came to her rescue.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 27-year-old Island Bonner with assault, sexual abuse, and robbery.

Police say on Saturday around 3 p.m. the 25 -year-old female victim was walking on a trail in Forest Park when Bonner passed the victim, turned around, and started following her.

The victim ran from Bonner but started to chase her.

The victim then hid in a near bush to try and escape. When she thought Bonner was gone, she climbed out of the bush.

Detectives say at that point, the suspect started to punch the victim, inappropriately touch her, and then started choking her.

A local doctor who was walking his dog in the park and heard her scream walked up on the attack.

The doctor sprung into action to rescue her and Bonner fled the scene.

The doctor spotted the suspect again walking around the park, called 911, and flagged down police.

Police took Bonner into custody where he is being held without bond.