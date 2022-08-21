ST. LOUIS – A suspect is in custody Sunday morning for a pair of brazen home invasions Friday afternoon in south St. Louis.

Investigators said the 24-year-old armed suspect crawled through a window of a home on Shaw around 4:30 Friday.

Once inside — he assaulted the woman who lives there — and demanded she hands over her property. Less than an hour later — police said the same man committed a similar crime at a home on the 3800 block of Russell.

Officers found the man in a nearby alley. He faces several charges.