Man in custody for fatal road rage encounter along I-64

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Approximately 24 hours after being charged in connection with a fatal road rage altercation, a Troy, Missouri man is behind bars for the crime.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the suspect, identified as Joshua O’Keefe, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon at Troop C headquarters in Weldon Spring.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged O’Keefe on Tuesday with one count of second-degree murder.

The altercation happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on I-64 near Highway K. O’Fallon police and state police found the 68-year-old victim unconscious at the scene in a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The victim was hospitalized and later died from his injuries, state police said. He was identified as Ron Lawson of Winfield, Missouri.

Witnesses told investigators that Lawson and was traveling westbound on the interstate when he pulled over to the right shoulder along with the driver of a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup.

Both Lawson and the other man exited their trucks and approached one another. The other man punched Lawson in the face, knocking him to the asphalt of the right lane of the interstate. The man picked Lawson up, punched him again, then placed Lawson back inside his truck. The assailant fled before police and medical personnel arrived.

A description of the suspect’s truck was broadcast on Monday. State police received tips about the truck, leading them to trace the license plate and registration of the 2019 Dodge Ram to Joshua David O’Keefe.

Police said O’Keefe has prior arrests and convictions over the years, including DWI, robbery, drug possession, and assault. In 2019, he was arrested for another assault and resisting arrest. He was sentenced in that case in July 2020 and received a suspended sentence and two years of probation.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been established to help the Lawson family with funeral expenses.