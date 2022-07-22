EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A federal judge has sentenced a man linked to a “felony line gang” that used stolen driver’s licenses and checkbooks to take money from southern Illinois banks.

Delvin Mills, 29, has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison over a bank fraud scheme dating back to last year.

Investigators say Mills conspired with others to cash stolen checks and using stolen IDs to take money from multiple banks. Federal prosecutors say he was involved in a “felony line gang” that targeted banks located in Glen Carbon and Wood River.

Mills admitted that members of the conspiracy broke into vehicles parked in public places throughout

Southern Illinois to steal valuables left in those vehicles. Items included purses and wallets containing

ID’s and checkbooks. Members of the organization wrote checks from the stolen checkbooks made

payable to other persons from whom the group had stolen identities.

Authorities arrested Mills and a woman after they successfully cashed a stolen check on July 19. They were arrested within minutes of leaving the banks.

“This case involves a criminal scheme that has unfortunately become far too common in our District,”

said United States Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “This office is committed to assisting our local law

enforcement partners in their investigations of these serious crimes and to holding those individuals

who target our communities, defraud our financial institutions, and steal the identities of innocent

victims accountable.”

Prior to arriving in Southern Illinois, Mills pleaded guilty to similar charges in the state of Oregon.