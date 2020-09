ST. LOUIS – A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. along Selber Court near Goodfellow Boulevard in north St. Louis.

According to police, the man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.

9/8/2020 12:50:00AM

5800 Selber Court St Louis Missouri

