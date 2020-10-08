St. Louis man indicted for illegal possession of a cannon and machine gun

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted a St. Louis man Wednesday for illegal possession of weapons after firing a gun at police officers last month.

According to prosecutors with the US Attorney’s Office, St. Louis police answered a “shots fired” call in the 4700 block of Kossuth on Thursday, September 10.

When officers arrived, prosecutors said Marc Harold Taylor II began “firing at the officers with a fully automatic machine gun, but the officers were not injured.” Officers returned fire and eventually apprehended Taylor.

Officers were able to recover the machine gun at Taylor’s feet. They then searched Taylor’s home and found a homemade cannon device, along with black powder and hobby fuses. The gun and cannon were not registered to him in the National Firearms and Transfer Record.

Taylor was charged with one count of possessing unregistered destructive devices and one count of possession of a machine gun.

The penalty for possessing a destructive device is up to 10 years of prison and a fine of $10,000 and the penalty for possessing a machine gun is 10 years of prison and a fine of $250,000.