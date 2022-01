ST. LOUIS – A man was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Alaska Avenue at Holly Hills Avenue near Carondelet Park.

1/5/2022 11:46:00PM

Alaska / Holly Hills

SHOOTING

Male victim shot in the groin, conscious and breathing. pic.twitter.com/E1aPQCqt1W — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 6, 2022

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information.