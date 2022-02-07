Man injured in shooting outside St. Louis bar in October dies in February

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man died Thursday from injuries he sustained when he was shot in October 2021.

St. Louis Police said an off-duty Northwoods Police Officer shot and critically injured a man who fired into a crowd outside a bar on October 28 at 11:10 p.m. Police said the shooting happened outside The Other Place II bar, near St. Louis Avenue and North 19th Street, when a 25-year-old man reportedly approached a crowd with a handgun.

The off-duty officer with 9 years of law enforcement experience who was working as security for the bar saw the suspect arguing with an elderly woman near a vehicle. When the off-duty officer confronted the suspect, he fired in the direction of the officer and 52-year-old Richard Young. Young was critically wounded and died from his injuries on Thursday, February 3. The off-duty officer returned fire. He hit and critically wounded the suspect. The off-duty officer was not hit by the gunfire.

When officers arrived at about 11:15 p.m., the off-duty officer was there and an ambulance took Young to the hospital. The suspect took himself to the hospital later.

The off-duty officer was wearing a baseball cap with the word police on it and a jacket with police written on the front and back.

