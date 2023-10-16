PACIFIC, Mo. — Two women and a three-year-old were shot Saturday in Franklin County, Missouri. Police say that the suspect is in a romantic relationship with one of the victims, and they have two children together. One of those children was injured in these shootings.

Quentin Howard is facing several felony charges in connection with these shootings, including domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond.

Court documents state that police were called to the 200 block of South Columbus Street in Pacific, Missouri, at around 10:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. They found the victims in a two-block radius.

One woman was found lying in the grass on Columbus Street with several gunshot wounds. The three-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk near Orleans Street. The other woman was found at the rear deck of a home with several gunshot wounds on East Central Street.

Two of the victims identified Quentin Howard as the man who shot them. They say he used a rifle to fire shots at them several times. He then got into a vehicle and sped off.

Howard was involved in a car crash a short time later in Eureka, Missouri. Witnesses tell police that he ran from the scene of that accident with a rifle. He was later placed under arrest and officers found the gun they believe was used to shoot the two women and the young boy.