Man involved in fatal north St. Louis crash flees on foot

ST. LOUIS – A man involved in a fatal crash in north St. Louis fled the scene on foot Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call for an accident with injuries just before 10:15 a.m. at West Florissant and Riverview. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it is unknown at this time if the man who fled on foot was a driver or a passenger involved in the crash.

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

