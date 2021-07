ST. LOUIS – A man told police that three unknown men took his vehicle by gunpoint and fled the scene from a gas station.

The victim was fueling his 2018 Kia Forte July 5 around 6 p.m. when three unknown men approached him, according to St. Louis Police.

He was at the Gulf Gas Station located off Natural Bridge Avenue.

The victim told police that he did not report the incident right away because he did not know his car information.

The investigation is ongoing.