Man killed, 5-year-old wounded in weekend Missouri shooting

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) — A 30-year-old man was killed and a 5-year-old child was hurt in a weekend shooting in a St. Louis suburb. Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Chatham Avenue in Wellston. Officers found Arion Burse dead at the scene. The 5-year-old was rushed to a hospital where the child is stable. A suspect in the shooting has been arrested. The Major Case Squad is investigating the shooting.

As we wait for more details from the Major Case Squad regarding the Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead. Residents are turning their attention to a larger issue, gun violence and its impact on children. During the shooting, a five-year-old was caught in the crossfire. Police say the child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

“I feel so distraught. I sometimes cry and say ‘Lord this generation, I don’t know what to think about it.’ They have a lot of things to do besides killing people but they just don’t care. They don’t care,” said Gloria Massey.

Chris Bishop is a father who lives in the area who has become extremely alarmed by the amount of gun violence that surrounds him and his young son.

“Once upon a time, when it was important to those who chose to live that life, children and women were never addressed. They were always left out of it, and this world we’re living in is just getting colder and colder. It’s to where you can look at a child and have no type of remorse or sympathy for taking that child’s life; when their life hasn’t really begun yet. I just feel like that’s wrong and I wish I knew a better solution to that other than my words,” said Bishop.

Seasoned residents, like Gloria, feel like generations after them have not been raised to address issues in a healthy manner. She believes the amount of violence on TV, video games, and children’s programming have caused a culture shift.

“Because that’s the only thing that they know how to do. They don’t know how to resolve matters by talking it out or anything. They don’t know how to do that,” said Gloria Massey.