ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating an incident that left a man dead in Jennings Sunday evening.

According to reports, the murder happened at approximately 6:44 p.m. at a home in the 9400 block of Bagley Drive, just north of the Halls Ferry Circle. St. Louis County Police believe the victim’s injuries were the result of a violent dispute. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if anyone has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.