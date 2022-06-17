FERGUSON, Mo. – A man was shot and killed Friday morning after a gunman fired shots into his Ferguson home.

Police responded to the 7400 block of Blanding Drive around 2 a.m. Friday in response to the shooting. When they arrived, police found one man on the floor with a gunshot wound. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Investigators believe a gunman fired multiple shots into the home. A suspect has not yet been identified.

The Major Case Squad and Ferguson Police Department are assisting with the investigation. If you have any information on the investigation, contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.