Man killed after truck breaks down in traffic on I-44 in downtown

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man standing near a truck that broke down in traffic on Interstate 44 in St. Louis was killed when an SUV ran into a trailer attached to the truck.

Police said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday in downtown St. Louis. The man died at a hospital after he was injured in the crash.

Another man who was standing near the truck and the driver of the Ford Escape that struck the trailer were also injured in the crash and they remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Police did not immediately release the names of everyone involved in the crash.