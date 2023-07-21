ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after one man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting Thursday in north St. Louis.

St. Louis police say a 52-year-old man died, and a 29-year-old man was hurt. Neither of the victims have been identified, and no suspect information is available.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Shawmut Place in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but police found the 52-year-old inside a home with a gunshot to his arm and the 29-year-old outside a home with a gunshot wound to his leg. The 52-year-old died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. If you have any information relevant to the case, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5371.