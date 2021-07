ST. LOUIS – A man was killed early Friday morning in a hail of gunfire in the parking lot of a gas station in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Vandeventer Avenue at St. Louis Avenue. There were 45 evidence markers at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

7/2/2021 12:19:00AM

2800 N. Vandeventer

SHOOTING

Male victim shot in the calf. Conscious and breathing. pic.twitter.com/NO0aEhhMo3 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 2, 2021

