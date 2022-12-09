MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla.

Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for the 48-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with several crimes in various area jurisdictions, St. Louis County police spokesperson Sgt. Tracy Panus said. She did not detail the crimes, but said some were violent.

Detectives tried to take the man into custody as he left a business in Maryland Heights. The man did not comply with officers’ commands and instead charged at the detectives with an “edged weapon” in his hand, Panus said.

A Maryland Heights police detective with 14 years’ experience shot the man, who died later at a hospital, she said.