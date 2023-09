MEHLVILLE, Mo. — A man crossing the highway was stuck and killed late Friday night. Thomas Hartog, 43, is identified as the victim in this fatal crash.

A crash report says that Hartog was trying to cross the interstate at the southbound I-270 ramp to I-55 at around 11:30 p.m. A man driving on the highway did not see the pedestrian and hit him.

Police were called to investigate the collision. First responders declared the man dead at the scene.