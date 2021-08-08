ST. LOUIS – Man killed in collision after teens fleeing police slam into his pickup truck

A 53-year-old man lost his life Saturday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. while driving his pickup truck near the intersection of Evans and Vandeventer avenues, as teens in a stolen car slammed into his vehicle.

St. Louis Police claim the car was stolen out of Hazelwood. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Grand and Page, but said they broke off the pursuit when the car began speeding away.

“We seen the truck turned over and the car right there on the side of it,” said Renise Gifford, who lives on Evans Avenue. “Yes, it was terrible.”

Police dragged the man out of the truck but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.

Three teenagers were taken into custody.

“They was crying and stuff, sitting on the steps where their daddy had turned over,” Gifford said. “And it was just sad.”

Unfortunately, this is not new to Renise and her sister, Denise Lee.

Both have lived on Evans Avenue their whole lives and say speeding is a major concern.

“I got into a bad car accident on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Euclid and I almost lost my life. They been doing how many miles? 85 miles per hour,” Lee said.

Lee says drivers speed at all hours of the day.

“Y’all stay here at this corner for a minute, you’ll see cars speed and running stop signs and speeding and everything. They don’t stop no more,” she said.

But Lee knows what needs to be done and that’s installing a speed bump. Something she’s taken up with city officials, but to no avail.

“If it were their kids, they’d have a speed bump the same night if they could,” Lee said. “It’s dangerous.”

She hopes this latest tragedy will bring this issue to light.

“Y’all need to give us a speed bump, you gave everyone around the block one, every street I went one has a speed bump, why not us?” she said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, but family members have organized a vigil Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the scene of the crash.