ST. LOUIS – A police report sheds some new light on a fatal crash over the weekend. The crash happened at the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Lucas-Hunt. The victim has been identified. Lawrence Pruitt, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by St. Louis Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit. The collision involved a Ford F-150 traveling southbound on Halls Ferry Road on September 9th, at around 11:05 p.m. The truck collided with a Lexus sedan traveling northbound as it attempted to make a westbound turn onto Lucas-Hunt Road. Pruitt was a passenger in the Lexus sedan.

The truck’s driver, as well as the driver and another passenger of the sedan, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.