OVERLAND, Mo. – One man died Thursday evening from a hit-and-run collision in Overland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has identified William Woolford, 47, of St. Louis, as the victim. The collision happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Midland Boulevard near Goodale Avenue.

Investigators say Woolford was walking northbound across Midland Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle. Authorities say a driver in a full-sized black pickup truck struck Woolford, but did not disclose any other information on the suspect vehicle.

Woolford was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. MSHP Troop C is handling the investigation.