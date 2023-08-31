JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – One man died in a crash involving two motorcyclists Wednesday evening in Jefferson County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that John Morgan, 58, of St. Peters, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Route 30 near Delores Drive.

Investigators say both motorcyclists were traveling eastbound on Route 30. The driver ahead on the highway, a 50-year-old man, stopped for a changing light. As that happened, Morgan reportedly struck the back of the other motorcycle, and both motorcyclists were ejected.

MSHP reports that Morgan was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other driver is battling serious injuries.

MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area, is handling the investigation.