ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man was killed, and one woman is hurt after a shooting late Thursday evening in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a parking lot in the 100 block of Shepley Drive. It’s the second shooting reported from that same general area this week, with police also investigating a deadly shooting in that same block on Monday.

The St. Louis County Police Department says officers responded to the scene after a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, they found a man deceased and a woman suffering from injuries after both suffered gunshot wounds. The woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Investigators says the suspect approached a man and a woman at the parking lot of a business and fired shots at them. It’s unclear if the suspect was known to the victim, and police have not yet disclosed a possible motive.

If you have any information relevant to the case, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).