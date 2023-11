ST. LOUIS – One man has died after a shooting Tuesday evening in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard in the Penrose neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.