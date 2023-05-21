ST. LOUIS – One man was killed and three people injured following a pre-dawn collision Sunday on Interstate 70.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on westbound I-70 at East Grand Avenue, just inside the College Hill neighborhood.

Police claim a Chevy Silverado had either stalled or stopped in one of the lanes, and did not have any lights on.

A GMC Yukon Denali struck the Silverado. Another GMC Yukon then struck the Denali.

All three vehicles caught fire and burned.

The driver of the Silverado, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Denali were hospitalized and said to be in stable condition.

The driver of the Yukon was also taken to a hospital. She’s listed in stable condition.