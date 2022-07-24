ST. LOUIS – One man is killed in a shooting at O’Fallon Park in north St. Louis Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:14 p.m. They said they responded to the scene and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and not breathing with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information please call the Homicide Division who’s handling the investigation at (314) 444-5371. If you want to leave an anonymous tip contact CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).