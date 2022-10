ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a deadly crash in south St. Louis County.

According to reports, a man was walking north on Telegraph Road near the Sappington Barracks intersection. At some point, he stepped out from behind a pole and in front of an oncoming car. He died at the scene. The driver who hit him stayed until officers got there.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with mre information as it becomes available.