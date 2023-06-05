SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – One man was found dead in a Spanish Lake home Monday morning in what investigators believe was a domestic violence-related homicide.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman with the St. Louis County Police Department, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a domestic disturbance call just before 6:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Woodstream Court.

Officers found an unresponsive adult man inside a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Panus said detectives with the county’s Crimes Against Persons bureau learned the incident involved two individuals inside the resident who knew one another. Authorities would not elaborate further.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.