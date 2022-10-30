ST. LOUIS – A man was killed in a crash Sunday morning after he swerved off the roadway and hit an embankment.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 79 south of Riverdale Park Drive. The victim’s 2003 Chevrolet Impala was run off the east edge of the roadway before ultimately hitting an embankment and overturning. St. Charles County Ambulance arrived to the scene and took the man to SSM Heath St. Joseph Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m.

The origin of the crash is still unknown. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.