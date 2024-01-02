DELLWOOD, Mo. – A Dellwood man was found shot to death inside his home Monday evening, prompting an investigation from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on South Schlueter Avenue.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative found the victim, identified as Keith Usery, on his living room floor. He’d been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Usery was 44.

“This is not the way anyone ever wants to start a new year. This gentleman did not want to; he didn’t deserve it; no one does,” Cpl. Barry Bayles , Major Case Squad, said. “Right now, this is a very active investigation. We are asking for the public’s help; to call us.”

More than a dozen detectives with the Major Case Squad are working around the clock to try and solve the murder.

“We can bring a lot of resources. Trained investigators. It becomes basically a task-force effort,” Bayles said. “We bring in two dozen investigators, support personnel, evidence technicians for processing the scene. And then they’re really able to just jump right on it while it’s somewhat fresh. We don’t know where this will lead or where it’s going to go. That’s why we are putting an effort into it.”

If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.