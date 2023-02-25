ST. LOUIS – One man has died and a teenage girl suffered critical injuries in a north St. Louis shooting Friday evening in north St. Louis.

Police report that Tyrell Survillion, 21, died in the shooting, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene and found the man and girl inside a vehicle. Both had suffered gunshot wounds, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not yet disclosed any suspect information or details on what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).