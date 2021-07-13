Man shot while trying to stop others from stealing catalytic converters

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Tuesday morning in south St. Louis for trying to stop others from committing a crime.
Police said he tried to stop some young people from stealing catalytic converters. The shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Reber Place at South Kingshighway near Tower Grove Park.
The 65-year-old victim was shot several times. Police were not able to catch the accused thieves.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
